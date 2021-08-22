Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $103.80

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,819 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

