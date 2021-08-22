Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.82 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 42,345 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,820 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,101.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

