San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys Shares of 600 BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.05% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,997 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Shares of BKMC opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

