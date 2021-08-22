Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.94 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

