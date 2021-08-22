Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,440 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $509.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.