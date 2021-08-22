Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 874 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

