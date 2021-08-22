Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.