Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 243 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.