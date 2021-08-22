Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Acquires $48,100.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.20 million, a P/E ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.57.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.