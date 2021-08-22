Insider Buying: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Buys $55,350.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.68. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,358,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter worth $9,223,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 317.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

