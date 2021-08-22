Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier Purchases 7,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,452,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 675,206 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

