Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.