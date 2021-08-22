Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

