Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,265 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

