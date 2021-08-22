Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

