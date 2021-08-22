Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American States Water by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other American States Water news, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $199,960.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,325 shares of company stock worth $833,513. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

American States Water Profile

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.