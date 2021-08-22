Allworth Financial LP Buys 736 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 481.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $210.79 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $247.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.