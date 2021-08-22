Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

