Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $1.23 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

