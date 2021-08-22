Analysts Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT at $60.20

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 1,021.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.