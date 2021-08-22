Allworth Financial LP Purchases 260 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

NYSE AXP opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

