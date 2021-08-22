Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.81.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

