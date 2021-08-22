Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Exagen worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exagen alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

XGN opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $225.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Research analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.