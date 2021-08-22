Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 848 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $450.46 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

