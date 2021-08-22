Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.