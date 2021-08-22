Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 297.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

VAW opened at $182.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

