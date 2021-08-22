Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 136.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $600.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.91, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

