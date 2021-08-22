Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $796,000 in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,934 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,181 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

CSTL stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.