KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

