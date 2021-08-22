Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $608,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RILY opened at $62.80 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

