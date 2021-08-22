Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 507,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

NYSE HIW opened at $45.16 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

