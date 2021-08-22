John J. Mulligan Sells 80,782 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 52,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 33.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 65,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

