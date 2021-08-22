Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $327,892.50 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Post stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

