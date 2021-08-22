Insider Buying: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Purchases $250,685.00 in Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GAN by 155.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 16.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

