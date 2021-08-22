Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP Sells $100,277.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 165,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $2,444,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

