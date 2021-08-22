Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP Sells $100,277.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of VTOL stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $30.82.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
