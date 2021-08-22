Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DNMR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of -1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

