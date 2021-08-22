Insider Selling: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

