Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Domo by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $93.52.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

