Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 750 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE TX opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

