Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.19% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FITE opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

