Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Astec Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4,915.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

