Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Crocs were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $141.93 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $147.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.