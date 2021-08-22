Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $348.11 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,171 shares of company stock worth $19,380,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

