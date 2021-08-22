Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 258,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.

Separately, Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

