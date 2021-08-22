SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

