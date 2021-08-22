Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,474.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.