Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 610 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.05.

