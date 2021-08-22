Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 911 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 799.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 525.7% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 613,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 515,387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,755,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $33.92 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.