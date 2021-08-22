Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 807,420 shares of company stock valued at $101,234,158. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,714,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Workiva by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Workiva by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.