VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VZIO opened at $19.94 on Friday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.